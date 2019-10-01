HMSI sales dip 13% to 4,85,659 units in September

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday reported 12.61 per cent decline in total sales at 4,85,659 units in September. The company had sold 5,55,740 units in September 2018.

In the domestic market, the company sold 4,55,892 units, down 12.39 per cent, from 5,20,400 units in the same period last year, HMSI said in a statement.