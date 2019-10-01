HMSI sales dip 13% to 4,85,659 units in September

In the domestic market, the company sold 4,55,892 units, down 12.39 per cent, from 5,20,400 units in the same period last year, HMSI said in a statement.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday reported 12.61 per cent decline in total sales at 4,85,659 units in September. The company had sold 5,55,740 units in September 2018.
Exports during the month stood at 29,767 units as against 35,340 units in September 2018.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 08:10 pm