you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI launches 2018 editions of Livo, Dream Yuga, CB Shine SP models

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched three 2018 editions of its motorcycle models Livo, Dream Yuga and CB Shine SP priced between Rs 52,741 and Rs 62,032 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The price for 2018 edition of Livo, which is powered by a 110 cc engine, starts at Rs 56,230, while the Dream Yuga with a similar engine capacity is tagged at Rs 52,741 onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said in a statement.

HMSI further said 2018 edition of CB Shine SP powered by a 125 cc engine has a starting price of Rs 56,230 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, HMSI Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said all the three motorcycles have been addressing different type of buyers, aspirational first time buyer to the mature buyer seeking premium offering in the 110cc segment or even customers who want effortless style in the 125cc segment.

"The new 2018 editions will further delight customers with their refreshed styling quotient, enhanced features like low-maintenance seal chain and patent applied HET (Honda Eco Technology) tyres for improved mileage," he added.

tags #Auto #Business #India

