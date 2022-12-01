English
    HMSI domestic sales rise 38% in November

    PTI
    December 01, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

    Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday reported a 38 per cent rise in domestic sales at 3,53,540 units in November 2022.

    The company had sold 2,56,174 units in the same month last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

    Exports were at 19,681 units last month, it added.

    HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said after a successful festival season, the company continues to witness consistent demand in the market.

    "There is now a growing need of mobility in urban India as offices, institutions open-up and more and more people venture out," he said, adding the industry has been witnessing steady growth momentum.
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 08:06 pm