App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI crosses 20-lakh cumulative exports milestone

The company had started exporting with Activa in 2001 and it took 14 years to cross the first 10 lakh cumulative exports mark. It has, however, taken only three years to export the latest 10 lakh units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Monday said it has crossed 20 lakh cumulative exports mark, 17 years after it started shipping its products overseas.

The company had started exporting with Activa in 2001 and it took 14 years to cross the first 10 lakh cumulative exports mark. It has, however, taken only three years to export the latest 10 lakh units.

"Our tri-fold strategy of introducing new models, entering new markets while consolidating in existing markets has resulted in achieving two million export milestone," HMSI Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

The future is exciting as the BS-VI norms effective in 2020 will unlock new markets for the company, he added.

The company currently exports its two-wheelers to 28 diverse markets across Asia-Oceania, Latin America, Middle East and Europe.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HMSI #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.