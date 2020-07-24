App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI crosses 11 lakh sales mark in domestic market for BS-VI compliant two wheelers

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it has crossed 11 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market for BS-VI compliant two-wheelers. The company said it had ended 2019-20 fiscal with sales of over 6.5 lakh units of BS-VI compliant two-wheelers.

“It's a matter of great pride for us at Honda, that our 11 advanced BS-VI models have won the vote of confidence and created a new joy of riding among customers across India," HMSI Director - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

The company's product portfolio stands out as the industry's most diverse starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1,100cc premium adventure bikes, he added. "As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of new normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, and attractive retail finance schemes," Guleria said.
tags #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India #Technology

