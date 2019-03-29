App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI crosses 1,000 dealership mark

With this, HMSI's total network count, including sales and service touchpoints, in the country has now crossed the 6,000th outlet mark.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it has crossed 1,000 dealership milestone in the country. The company opened its 1,000th dealership in Zirakpur (Punjab).

With this, HMSI's total network count, including sales and service touchpoints, in the country has now crossed the 6,000th outlet mark.

"This landmark achievement brings Honda closer to the hearts of its customers, who have reposed their trust in the brand," HMSI President & CEO Minoru Kato said in a statement.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 09:30 pm

