you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI commences deliveries of latest version of superbike Africa Twin Adventure Sports

The company's exclusive premium big-bike dealership - the Honda BigWing in Gurugram delivered the first unit of 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, HMSI said in a statement.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of a new version of its 1,000 cc bike Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

The manual transmission (MT) version of the bike is priced at Rs 15.35 lakh, while the dual clutch transmission trim is tagged at Rs 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The manual transmission (MT) version of the bike is priced at Rs 15.35 lakh, while the dual clutch transmission trim is tagged at Rs 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Close

"Honda introduced the brand new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in March this year. We are pleased to announce the first delivery," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The company said it has also introduced various accessories like top box, visor, quick shifter, main stand, rally step, engine guard, front fog light, windscreen among others to go with the model.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Africa Twin Adventure #Business #Companies #Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

