HMSI announces market launch of X-Blade priced at Rs 78,500

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the market launch of its 160-cc sporty motorcycle, X-Blade priced at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company had showcased the new model at the Auto Expo held last month.

"As promised, we have started the dispatches of X-Blade in March 2018," HMSI Senior Vice-President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

He said the new motorcycle had been designed for millennials and Gen-Z.

The X-Blade is powered by a 162.71-cc engine, which has been specifically designed to deliver good low and mid-range performance. It produces 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm, the company said.

It is also equipped with a wide 130 mm rear tyre with mono shock rear suspension providing better handling while cornering, HMSI said.