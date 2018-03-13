App
Mar 13, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI announces market launch of X-Blade priced at Rs 78,500

"As promised, we have started the dispatches of X-Blade in March 2018," HMSI Senior Vice-President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the market launch of its 160-cc sporty motorcycle, X-Blade priced at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company had showcased the new model at the Auto Expo held last month.

He said the new motorcycle had been designed for millennials and Gen-Z.

The X-Blade is powered by a 162.71-cc engine, which has been specifically designed to deliver good low and mid-range performance. It produces 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm, the company said.

It is also equipped with a wide 130 mm rear tyre with mono shock rear suspension providing better handling while cornering, HMSI said.

