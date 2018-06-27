Hitachi opens training centre in Kolkata

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited today inaugurated its fourth state-of-the-art Engineering Excellence Center (EEC) in the city, a company statement said.

The centre aims to skill and generate manpower and in the industry and help create employability in the country's eastern states, it said.

The three other training centers are in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai, the statement said.

The centre here, a first of its kind for vocational HVAC training for the eastern market, is spread over 8400 sq ft and furnished with exclusive hands-on training facilities through practical labs for room AC, variable refrigerant flow-based AC, packaged AC, control panels and brazing.

The centre's capacity is 50 seats in two classrooms and has the capacity to train 170 people at a time.