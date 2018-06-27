App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hitachi opens training centre in Kolkata

The centre aims to skill and generate manpower and in the industry and help create employability in the country's eastern states, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited today inaugurated its fourth state-of-the-art Engineering Excellence Center (EEC) in the city, a company statement said.

The centre aims to skill and generate manpower and in the industry and help create employability in the country's eastern states, it said.

The three other training centers are in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai, the statement said.

The centre here, a first of its kind for vocational HVAC training for the eastern market, is spread over 8400 sq ft and furnished with exclusive hands-on training facilities through practical labs for room AC, variable refrigerant flow-based AC, packaged AC, control panels and brazing.

The centre's capacity is 50 seats in two classrooms and has the capacity to train 170 people at a time.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.