Hitachi India aims to contribute $20 billion to parent's global revenue by 2030

Feb 12, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

Hitachi India, part of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, aims to work towards contributing USD 20 billion in the overall consolidated global revenue for the parent company by 2030 with a ’higher double-digit profit’, said Managing Director Bharat Kaushal.

By 2030, Hitachi India aims to occupy an ”influential position” across rail, energy, and digital, automotive businesses of the group, he said. ”Some of the horizontal enablers that support integrating technologies using digital as the catalyst including Artificial Intelligence (AI), hydrogen, and energy storage, will become an important growth driver.

We aim to have a higher double-digit profit to the overall Hitachi’s consolidated revenues,” Kaushal told PTI. India is increasingly emerging as a base to do business outside India, especially in capital goods, where the government has launched a lot of incentives for technology transfer, and funding it, allowing to keep the IPR and these are very significant steps. When asked about Hitachi India’s revenue, Kaushal said:

”We expect to contribute to Hitachi’s economy by USD 20 billion”. The idea is that India will work towards contributing the above amount to the overall global revenue for Hitachi, he added. ”Hitachi’s innovative and globally acclaimed technology has been fuelling the transformation of India. Hitachi’s new Mid-term Management Plan 2024 aims to support people’s quality of life with data and technology that fosters a sustainable society,” he said. Hitachi has been playing a significant role in accelerating India’s journey towards achieving a carbon-neutral environment.