The richest people in history: You’d be surprised with the wealth they owned

Genghis Khan | (1162-1227 AD) | Country: Mongolian Empire | The Great Khan of the Mongol Empire, known in the public eye as a vicious Mongol marauder, is also one of the most successful leaders of all time. His empire stretched from Europe to China at its peak. Being at the helm of historically the largest empire in terms of land holding, it is difficult to put a figure to Genghis Khan’s wealth. But, he was surely one of the wealthiest people known to man. He built a tomb for himself, nor a mosque or statue in his name, and died in a hut similar to the one he was born in. (Wikimedia Commons)