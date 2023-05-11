His loss will be felt and he will be missed, Raian Karanjawala remembers Rajiv Luthra

Rajiv Luthra

Rajiv Luthra was among only a handful of lawyers, like Harish Salve, Ajay Behl, Vijay Aggarwal, and Percy Billimoria, who prior to their practicing law, had also fully qualified as practising Chartered Accountants. He was by personality a ‘hail fellow well met’ and along with his affable nature had a large and kind heart, and was a giving friend, who was always complementary even to his rivals when he thought they deserved the same.

However, beneath that affable exterior, he was a man who had single-handedly built one of India’s largest and finest law firms over the course of 20 years.

This is a credit to his outstanding intellect, his hard work, and a driving ambition that propelled him towards the top. What makes it even more praiseworthy (though it is something relatively unknown) is that he was able to build such a practice despite having huge medical problems throughout most of his life (as a result of a horrible accident he has had in the early 80s).

It was in Calcutta, when he was, as a young man, caught in a falling lift which virtually tore his body into two parts. He stayed in hospital for over a year under the care of his doctor (a fellow Parsee) – Dr. Darius Anklesaria, who was responsible for his miraculous recovery. I once remember Rajiv telling me that he had as a result of that operation over 5 kilos of steel in his body which would always create a stir at the airport when he passed through the metal detectors.

Despite having such a huge medical setback, and the concomitant medical issues that go with it, he nevertheless lived life to the full and built, as I have indicated earlier, one of India’s biggest legal firms.

My personal interaction with him began on a closer level when somewhere in the years 1998-99, he one day called me over to his office to show me the same and suggested that we should both amalgamate our growing practices to build one firm. Of course, that never happened, but our friendship continued over the years and his loss will be felt and missed.

Rest in peace Rajiv.

(Raian Karanjawala is the founder and Managing partner of Karanjawala & Co)