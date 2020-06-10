Hiring intention to weaken in India in Q3 2020: Survey

Indian companies will be conservative in their recruitment during the third quarter of 2020 as hiring intent dips across the globe, according to a survey.

Net employment outlook for Q3 is 3 percent, significantly lower than 12 percent in the previous quarter, according to a survey by workforce solution company Manpower Group.

After adjusting for seasonal variation, net employment outlook for the July-September period is 5 percent.

Hiring intention across India is the lowest since the survey began in 2005, the report said.

Of the 695 Indian employers who participated in the survey, 47 percent estimated no change in payrolls, 2 percent forecast a cut and 5 percent expected a hike in payrolls.

In India, employers from seven sectors -- manufacturing, services, wholesale & retail trade, transportation & utilities -- reported their weakest hiring intentions since the survey began.

Hiring plans have weakened across small, medium and large companies, the survey added.

The survey's findings may be a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent economic fallout in several nations.

