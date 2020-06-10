App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hiring intention to weaken in India in Q3 2020: Survey

The survey's findings may be a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent economic fallout in several nations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian companies will be conservative in their recruitment during the third quarter of 2020 as hiring intent dips across the globe, according to a survey.

Net employment outlook for Q3 is 3 percent, significantly lower than 12 percent in the previous quarter, according to a survey by workforce solution company Manpower Group.

After adjusting for seasonal variation, net employment outlook for the July-September period is 5 percent.

Close

Hiring intention across India is the lowest since the survey began in 2005, the report said.

related news

Of the 695 Indian employers who participated in the survey, 47 percent estimated no change in payrolls, 2 percent forecast a cut and 5 percent expected a hike in payrolls.

In India, employers from seven sectors -- manufacturing, services, wholesale & retail trade, transportation & utilities -- reported their weakest hiring intentions since the survey began.

Hiring plans have weakened across small, medium and large companies, the survey added.

The survey's findings may be a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent economic fallout in several nations.

"Employers in 35 of the 43 countries and territories surveyed by Manpower Group for the third quarter of 2020 expect to reduce payrolls in the period up to the end of September, while payroll gains are expected in seven countries and a flat labour market is anticipated in one," Manpower Group said in its global report.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.