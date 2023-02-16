 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Hiring intent for freshers improves for 2023, IT and e-commerce takes lead: Report

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

The report, which surveyed 874 large, medium and small businesses across manufacturing, services and technology, said employers had realised that hiring lateral talent at a premium is not helping them achieve the intended return on investment.

In-demand courses that freshers can undertake to increase their employability include Certification in DevOps, Supply Chain Management, Data Engineering, Business and Corporate Law.

Employers’ intent of hiring fresh graduates has marginally improved to 62 percent for the current half-year (January–June 2023), a 3 percent increase over the July–December 2022 period, according to the Career Outlook Report released by TeamLease Edtech, a unit of staffing company TeamLease Services.

The Hiring Intent is a measure that represents the percentage of employers likely to hire new graduates.

The intent of employers across all categories of jobseekers in India – fresh or experienced candidates– has risen to 68 percent from 61 percent over the same duration, the report showed.

TeamLease Edtech surveyed 874 large, medium and small businesses across manufacturing, services and technology between October and November 2022 for the study. Employers have realised that hiring lateral talents at a premium is not helping them achieve the intended Return on Investment (ROI), the report said.