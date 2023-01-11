 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hiring in IT and BPO slows down, non-IT sectors continue to grow: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

The growth in domestic economy-driven sectors and non-metro cities has offset the slowdown seen in IT and BPO, resulting in sequential stability at the aggregate level, according to Naukri JobSpeak.

Compared to December 2021, stable growth was seen across multiple sectors. But the mix shifted in the second half of 2022, with domestic-economy-driven sectors recording stronger growth.

Against the backdrop of the worrying signs visible in global markets, December hiring activity in India ended up with a growth of 4 percent compared to December 2021. However, a sector-wise analysis comparing December 2022 to the first half of 2022 (January-June period) reveals a mixed trend, as per a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index representing the state of the Indian job market and hiring activity based on new job listings as well as job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database on Naukri.com.

Domestic economy-driven sectors offset dips in the IT/BPO sectors that are affected by what happens in global markets

The December 2022 numbers when compared to the first half of 2022 showed a robust 51 percent growth in hiring activity for the insurance sector. Other sectors that showed an uptrend versus the first half of 2022 include oil (33 percent), banking (24 percent), real estate (21 percent) and auto (12 percent).