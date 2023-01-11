Hiring in IT and BPO slows down, non-IT sectors continue to grow: Report

Against the backdrop of the worrying signs visible in global markets, December hiring activity in India ended up with a growth of 4 percent compared to December 2021. However, a sector-wise analysis comparing December 2022 to the first half of 2022 (January-June period) reveals a mixed trend, as per a report.

The job growth in domestic economy-driven sectors and non-metro cities has offset the slowdown in IT and BPO, resulting in sequential stability at the aggregate level, according to Naukri JobSpeak.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index representing the state of the Indian job market and hiring activity based on new job listings as well as job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database on Naukri.com.

Domestic economy-driven sectors offset dips in the IT/BPO sectors that are affected by what happens in global markets

Compared to December 2021, stable growth was seen across multiple sectors. But the mix shifted in the second half of 2022, with domestic-economy-driven sectors recording stronger growth.

The December 2022 numbers when compared to the first half of 2022 showed a robust 51 percent growth in hiring activity for the insurance sector. Other sectors that showed an uptrend versus the first half of 2022 include oil (33 percent), banking (24 percent), real estate (21 percent) and auto (12 percent).

However, the IT and BPO sectors declined by 19 percent and 9 percent, respectively, in December 2022 compared with the first half of the year, with startup hiring impacted the most. Non-metro cities continue to outpace larger IT-dependent markets Among non-metros, Ahmedabad led the list with 39 percent growth, followed by Vadodara at 29 percent and Jaipur at 16 percent. Among the top-tier metro cities, Delhi/NCR and Mumbai/MMR witnessed a 12 percent growth in hiring activity compared to the monthly average of the first half of the year. In Kolkata, new jobs created grew by 3 percent. On the other hand, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, largely dependent on the IT sector, showed a decline of 4 percent, 7 percent, 11 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Demand for senior professionals sustains The long-term demand for professionals across levels was stable throughout the year. Situations for professionals with 16-plus years’ experience reported 26 percent growth and listings for those with 13-16 years of experience rose by 15 percent. However, the largest segment of the job market, which comprises freshers and professionals with medium-level experience, remained flat. “The Indian job market exhibited favourable hiring activity in 2022, with a 20 percent increase in new job creations compared to the full-year base of 2021. However, we did witness a correction in key sectors like IT and BPO towards the latter half of the year, currently being offset by hiring activity uptick in non-IT sectors like insurance, banking and real estate,” said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com. “This reaffirms the multi-sectoral and balanced footprint of the Indian white-collar job market. As we enter 2023, the positive trends observed in non-IT sectors and smaller cities keep us watchful yet optimistic,” he added.

Moneycontrol News

