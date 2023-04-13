 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Hiranandani Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop new housing project in Mumbai

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

The company has launched a new housing project -- 'Golden Willow' -- in its mixed-use integrated township 'Hiranandani Fortune City' at Panvel.

Hiranandani Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop new housing project in Mumbai

Realty firm Hiranandani Communities will invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop a new housing project in Mumbai to tap rising demand.

The company has launched a new housing project -- 'Golden Willow' -- in its mixed-use integrated township 'Hiranandani Fortune City' at Panvel.

The company plans to develop 1 million square feet of residential space in this project, comprising around 700 units. The apartment size ranges between 490 sq ft to 1,150 sq ft of carpet area.

The company will invest Rs 1,000 crore to tap the growing mid and luxury home demand in Panvel realty market, Hiranandani Communities said in a statement on Thursday.