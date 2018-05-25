Hindutva ideals not seen in BJP's younger generation: Uddhav

The ideals of Hindutva are not visible in the younger generation of the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said today. Replying to a query about whether he regretted that his party has been an ally of the BJP for 25 years, Thackeray said: "Unfortunately, there is regret about some things, because the ideals of Hindutva are not seen in the younger generation of the BJP."

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, he said the BJP has become "arrogant" after coming to power. He said the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 28 would be a fight between arrogance and loyalty.

"They have become arrogant after coming to power. But we are contesting the Palghar polls to show them the truth," he said.

The Sena chief slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not removing his footwear while garlanding a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji during a public rally in Virar earlier this week.

"It is basic respect to remove one's footwear before bowing in front of Shivaji Maharaj, who is revered as God. Yogi did not do so. What else can be expected of him? It is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

Thackeray said if Adityanath was a yogi, Shivaji was a "shrimant yogi" (an ascetic despite his magnificent wealth).

Responding to another query, Thackeray said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has not yet understood the meaning of stabbing.

He said if former Congress leader Rajendra Gavit was to be given a ticket from Palghar, would it not mean stabbing the Sena, which already has an MLA there, in the back.

"If you really wanted to give (Shrinivas) Wanaga (late Palghar MP Chintaman Wanaga's son) a ticket, why did you not do so before? Why wait so much? Why did you not talk to him (Shrinivas) before speaking to Gavit," Thackeray questioned.