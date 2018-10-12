Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output grows 6% to 2.32 lakh tonnes

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc said its mined metal production grew 6 percent to 2,32,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The output of mined metal had stood at 2,19,000 tonnes in July-September 2017, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a BSE filing.

During the July-September 2018, the company said its refined lead output grew 30 percent to 49,000 tonnes from 38,000 tonnes in the year-ago-quarter.

The production of silver rose 23 percent to 1,72,000 tonnes as against 1,40,000 tonnes in July-September of the previous fiscal.

The output of refined zinc fell by 16 percent to 1,62,000 tonnes from 1,92,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

The company also registered an 8 percent in its output of integrated metal at 2,12,000 tonnes as against 230,000 tonnes during the same quarter in 2017-18 fiscal.

"The mined metal production from mines was at an all-time high...driven by increase in ore production," HZL said.