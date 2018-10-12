App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output grows 6% to 2.32 lakh tonnes

The output of mined metal had stood at 2,19,000 tonnes in July-September 2017, Hindustan Zinc said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc said its mined metal production grew 6 percent to 2,32,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The output of mined metal had stood at 2,19,000 tonnes in July-September 2017, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a BSE filing.

During the July-September 2018, the company said its refined lead output grew 30 percent to 49,000 tonnes from 38,000 tonnes in the year-ago-quarter.

The production of silver rose 23 percent to 1,72,000 tonnes as against 1,40,000 tonnes in July-September of the previous fiscal.

The output of refined zinc fell by 16 percent to 1,62,000 tonnes from 1,92,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

The company also registered an 8 percent in its output of integrated metal at 2,12,000 tonnes as against 230,000 tonnes during the same quarter in 2017-18 fiscal.

"The mined metal production from mines was at an all-time high...driven by increase in ore production," HZL said.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 10:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Zinc #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.