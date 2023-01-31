English
    Hindustan Zinc to pump in $1 billion to replace diesel-run mining vehicles with EVs

    Hindustan Zinc is steadily switching to electric vehicles for its underground mine operations.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said it has earmarked a USD 1 billion investment for converting its diesel-run 900-odd mining vehicles into battery-operated ones over the next five years.

    HZL together with the Finnish technology company Normet Group Oy, has inducted battery-powered service equipment and utility vehicles into underground mining to help decarbonise and improve environmental sustainability in the mining industry, the company said in a statement.

    The aim of the company is to revolutionise underground mining, promote productivity, raise underground safety standards, and provide sustainable operations solutions, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.