 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Hindustan Zinc to invest another Rs 438 crore in group firm Serentica

Amritha Pillay
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

The investment will allow the group captive benefit for power supply, says chief executive officer Arun Misra. The commitment is in addition to Rs 350 crore made in the September quarter.

Representative Image

Hindustan Zinc has committed an additional Rs 438 crore investment in Serentica Renewables India, a promoter group company, the zinc producer said in its earnings statement for the March quarter of FY23.

Hindustan Zinc chief executive officer Arun Misra told Moneycontrol that a 26 percent stake in Serentica Renewables India 5 was in line with the company’s plan to meet its long-term needs of Hindustan Zinc.

Read the interview here Expect a very stable performance from Hindustan Zinc quarter-on-quarter: HZL CEO

He said the investment will be in addition to the Rs 350 crore committed in the September quarter in Serentica Renewables India 4.