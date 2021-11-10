Hindustan Zinc sees increase in demand as world focuses on sustainability

Vedanta Ltd. | Representative image

With the world focusing on sustainable use of resources to counter climate change, zinc's demand may rise in future, Vedanta Limited's subsidiary unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd CEO Arun Misra has said.

Misra said since zinc was used for galvanising steel structures to protect them from corrosion, it would help in maintaining government-made infrastructure operate for much longer than usual, Bloomberg reported.

"I see zinc as a solution for sustainability across the globe. It reduces corrosion. It also helps in maintaining government-made infrastructure operate for much longer than usual," Bloomberg quoted Misra as saying on November 10.

Recently, the Indian government pledged to reach net-zero by 2070 that will require trillions of dollars of investment.

Hindustan Zinc raised concerns on corrosion that burdens economies. To get rid of corrosion, infrastructure needed frequent maintenance and replacement, the firm said.

"In India, typically 15 percent to 20 percent of the railway lines need to be replaced every year due to corrosion. We can stop that if all the railway lines are galvanized,” Misra said.

The Vedanta Ltd's subsidiary expects refined zinc and lead production of 9,80,000 to 9,90,000 tons this fiscal year. The firm is also aiming to hit 1.2 million tons of output next year.

Apart from this, Hindustan Zinc is mulling to raise its zinc and lead capacity to more than 2 million tons a year — with 1.5 million tons in India and the remaining outside. Misra said South Africa was a possible destination, citing its logistical proximity to European markets.