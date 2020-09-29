172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hindustan-zinc-raises-rs-3520-crore-via-ncds-5899431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Zinc raises Rs 3,520 crore via NCDs

"The issuer today…approved the allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 35,20,00,00,000 on private placement basis (’Issue’) by Hindustan Zinc,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,520 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The issuer today…approved the allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 35,20,00,00,000 on private placement basis (’Issue’) by Hindustan Zinc,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner. It is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns 64.9 percent stake in the company while the Government of India holds 29.5 percent stake.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.