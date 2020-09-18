172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hindustan-zinc-looks-to-raise-up-to-rs-4000-crore-via-ncds-5854491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Zinc looks to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs

"The company proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crores in one or more tranches, and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on September 22," HZL said in a BSE filing.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said it proposes to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via debentures.

"The company proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crores in one or more tranches, and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on September 22," HZL said in a BSE filing.

The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the board of directors in its meeting held on July 21, it added.
