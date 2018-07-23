App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hindustan Zinc first-quarter profit rises 1.5% to Rs 1,918 crore

Net profit was Rs 1,918 crore ($278.69 million)in the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 1,889 crore a year earlier, the miner said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Hindustan Zinc , a unit of Vedanta posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by higher sales.

Total income rose about 6 percent to Rs 5,310 crore , while revenue from its biggest segment, zinc, climbed 11 percent to Rs 3,814 crore.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed 1.8 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 0.7 percent.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 04:58 pm

