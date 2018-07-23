Hindustan Zinc first-quarter profit rises 1.5% to Rs 1,918 crore

Hindustan Zinc , a unit of Vedanta posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by higher sales.

Net profit was Rs 1,918 crore ($278.69 million)in the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 1,889 crore a year earlier, the miner said in a statement.

Total income rose about 6 percent to Rs 5,310 crore , while revenue from its biggest segment, zinc, climbed 11 percent to Rs 3,814 crore.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed 1.8 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 0.7 percent.