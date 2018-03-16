App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Zinc declares interim dividend of Rs 6 per share

"The board of directors has approved second interim dividend of 300 per cent i.e. Rs 6 per share.. entailing an outflow of Rs 3,051 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc (HZL) today said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the current fiscal.

"The board of directors has approved second interim dividend of 300 per cent i.e. Rs 6 per share.. entailing an outflow of Rs 3,051 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Hindustan Zinc is the one of the largest integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of 1.0 million MT per annum and a leading producer of silver.

The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan and has zinc-lead mines at Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar and Kayad, primary smelter operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari in Rajasthan and finished product facilities in Uttarakhand.

Shares of HZL were trading 1.55 per cent lower at Rs 313.60 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Zinc #Vedanta

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC