Hindustan Zinc approves fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per share for FY23

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm, on March 21, announced a fourth interim dividend of Rs. 10985.83 Crores to its shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

The firm said its board approved a dividend of Rs 26 a share or 1300 percent for the financial year 2022-23. It fixed the record date for the dividend as March 29.

"Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on March 21, 2023 have approved Fourth interim dividend of Rs 26/- per equity share i.e. 1300 percent on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 10985.83 Crores," the regulatory filing stated.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the exchange filing further noted.

Moneycontrol News