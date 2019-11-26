Hindustan Zinc appoints Arun Misra as Deputy CEO

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Arun Misra as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Misra will be an integral part of the Hindustan Zinc executive committee and play a role towards the company's expansion projects, the Vedanta Group firm said in a statement.

Misra was earlier Vice President - Raw Materials at Tata Steel and brings with him an experience of 31 years, it said.

In addition, he is also the Vice President of Indian Institute of Mineral Engineers and has published several papers in their journal of national repute.

He completed his Bachelor in Electrical Engineering from IIT – Kharagpur with a Diploma in Mining and Beneficiation from New South Wales Sydney, and another diploma in General Management from CEDEP, France.