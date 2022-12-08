 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Unilever enters health and wellbeing category with two investments

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on December 8 announced its foray into the ‘Health & Wellbeing’ category through investments in Zywie Ventures Private Limited and Nutritionalab Private Limited.

India's 'Health & Wellness' market is growing at a rapid rate with an estimated market size of Rs 30,000 crore, the FMCG major said in a regulatory filing.

HUL will acquire 51 percent equity stake in OZiva (Zywie Ventures Private Limited) for Rs 264.28 crore, through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts, it said in a regulatory filing. The balance 49 percent will be acquired at the end of 36 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria, it added.

OZiva is a plant-based, clean-label consumer wellness brand specializing in lifestyle protein, women's health, and hair & beauty supplements.

"The current OZiva team led by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani will continue to operate all functions of the business. HUL will have representation on the Board and will provide necessary capabilities and support to scale up," HUL said.

Meanwhile, HUL will acquire a 19.8 percent stake in Wellbeing Nutrition (Nutritionalab Private Limited) for Rs 70 crore, through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts. The current Wellbeing Nutrition team led by Avnish Chhabria will continue to operate all functions of the business. HUL will be represented on the Board, according to a press release.