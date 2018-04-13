Hindustan Unilever drags 3 former employees to court for data theft

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has accused its three former employees of data theft and has taken them to Bombay High Court for stealing confidential company data.

India’s largest packaged consumer goods firm has named Suyash Chauhan, a former managing director of Unilever Nepal; Hemal Jain, a former head of customer development at HUL’s center of excellence and Kishor Patil, a former sales and customer manager in the case, as per a Mint report.

The company has also asked the court to restrain them from using the stolen data.

It has come as the latest development in HUL‘s data theft case, in which the court had allowed an investigation. On March 27, it had ordered the company to engage EY to carry out an audit in the case and directed the consulting firm to submit its report to the court within two week.

The HC had also directed the respondents in the case to disclose all the details of confidential and proprietary information they may have in their possession, in any form and restrained them from using or sharing the same in future. It further asked the respondents to file their reply with regard to the case in three weeks.

The court will next hear the matter on April 17.