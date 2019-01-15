Hindustan Media Ventures' Q3 profit down 25% to Rs 29 crore

HMVL's total expenses were up 21.49 percent to Rs 218.02 crore as against Rs 179.45 crore in the October-December period of 2017.
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) Tuesday reported 25.40 percent decline in net profit to Rs 29.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39.09 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, HMVL said in a BSE filing.
However, its total income during the reported quarter was up 6.01 percent to Rs 252.80 crore as against Rs 238.45 crore in the year-ago period.
