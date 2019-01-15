App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Media Ventures' Q3 profit down 25% to Rs 29 crore

HMVL's total expenses were up 21.49 percent to Rs 218.02 crore as against Rs 179.45 crore in the October-December period of 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) Tuesday reported 25.40 percent decline in net profit to Rs 29.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39.09 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, HMVL said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the reported quarter was up 6.01 percent to Rs 252.80 crore as against Rs 238.45 crore in the year-ago period.

HMVL's total expenses were up 21.49 percent to Rs 218.02 crore as against Rs 179.45 crore in the October-December period of 2017.

Shares of HMVL were trading at Rs 123.25 per scrip on BSE, down 1.12 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd #Market news #Results

