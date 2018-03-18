App
Mar 18, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Infralog acquires 90% stake in Continental Warehousing

HIPL is the recently created investment vehicle between DP World and NIIF to invest up to USD 3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hindustan Infralog, JV between DP World and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, said that it has bought 90 percent stake in logistics firm Continental Warehousing.

"Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL)... announces the acquisition of a 90 percent stake in Continental Warehousing Corporation (Nhava Seva) Ltd (CWCNSL)," a press statement said.

The purchase consideration is below 5 percent of DP World's net asset value as of FY2017 and it is the first investment of HIPL, it said.

HIPL is the recently created investment vehicle between DP World and NIIF to invest up to USD 3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors.

CWCNSL's founders, the Reddy family, will retain the remaining 10 percent shareholding and stay involved in the business operations.

"We are delighted to start our recent partnership with NIIF with this strategic acquisition to develop logistics and warehousing solutions to support India's growing economy and trade," DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said.

tags #Business #HPIL #India

