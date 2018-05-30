App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Copper Q4 profit falls 46% to Rs 21 cr

State-run Hindustan Copper today reported 46 percent fall in its profit at Rs 21.92 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal. Its profit stood at Rs 40.71 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Total income of the company too decreased to Rs 393.57 crore during the period as against Rs 621.1 crore.

Further, during the year ended March 31, the company's profit declined to Rs 79.6 crore as against Rs 61.94 crore.

Shares of Hindustan Copper closed 1.13 percent up at Rs 75.8 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:45 pm

