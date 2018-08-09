Hindustan Copper Q1 profit up 3-fold to Rs 35.26 cr

State-run Hindustan Copper today reported a three-fold rise in standalone profit at Rs 35.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 10.21 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE. The profit for the period is from continuing and discontinued operations after tax.

The company's standalone income from operation during April-June period was at Rs 427.04 crore against Rs 426.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total expenses of the company during April-June dropped to Rs 376.07 crore from Rs 410.61 crore in the year-ago period. Hindustan Copper Ltd had recently said that it will spend Rs 5,500 crore over six years to expand its production capacity by six times to up to 20 million tonnes per annum.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of mining and processing of copper ore to produce refined copper metal.