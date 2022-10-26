English
    Hindustan Copper pays Rs 74 crore dividend to Centre for FY'22

    Total dividend pay-out to all shareholders was Rs 112.17 crore. The dividend per share was the highest ever declared by the company.

    PTI
    October 26, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
    Hindustan Copper Ltd.

    Hindustan Copper Ltd.

    State-owned Hindustan Copper has paid a dividend of Rs 74.20 crore to the Centre for FY'22.

    "Hindustan Copper... has paid today a dividend of Rs 74.20 crore to the Government of India for FY 2021-22 being 30.01 per cent of Profit After Tax (PAT) in compliance with DIPAM guidelines," the mines ministry said in a statement.

    Total dividend pay-out to all shareholders was Rs 112.17 crore. The dividend per share was the highest ever declared by the company.

    During FY'22, the company achieved the highest-ever net turnover of Rs 1,812 crore and Profit Before Tax of Rs 381.76 crore. The company is currently implementing its mine expansion plan to achieve 12.2 million tonnes per annum ore production.

    Hindustan Copper, a public sector undertaking, is under the administrative control of the mines ministry. It is the country's only vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 06:34 pm
