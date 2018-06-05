Hindustan Copper aims Rs 2000 crore revenue in FY'19

The Hindustan Copper Ltd today said it was aiming Rs 2,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal while, efforts to create wealth from waste will add to Rs 50 crore directly to its bottomline.

"We are targeting Rs 2,000 crore revenue in 2018-19. In the last year, the company earned a revenue of Rs 1,719 crore," HCL chairman and managing director Santosh Sharma said.

The metal concentration will also be higher at 40,000 tonne in the year against 32,000 tonne achieved in 2017-18.

Sharma said its tailing project at Malanjkhand mine in Rajasthan of 10,000 tonne per day will earn some Rs 30 crore and some Rs 20 crore will come from selling waste rocks from ore burden during the current fiscal.

"All revenue from these projects will add up to our bottomline as there is no input cost," he said.

The tailing project will produce precious metal, while the Hind Copper has been discussing with Railways about sale of waste rock.