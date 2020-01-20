App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Coca-Cola appoints Melvin Tan as CFO

Tan, a graduate from the University of Sheffield in England, with an honours degree in accounting and financial management, joined the Coca-Cola system in 2010 after spending a decade with KPMG and Honeywell.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages on Monday appointed Melvin Tan as its new chief financial officer, who will also be part of its senior leadership team reporting to chief executive Christina Ruggiero.

Tan, a graduate from the University of Sheffield in England, with an honours degree in accounting and financial management, joined the Coca-Cola system in 2010 after spending a decade with KPMG and Honeywell.

He was the financial controller of Coca-Cola's bottling investment group in Singapore and Malaysia wherein he was instrumental in the scaling up and growth of greenfield operation in Malaysia, implementation of various strategic restructuring initiatives and establishment of robust financial support and governance system to support the growth agenda of the business.

Announcing the appointment, Ruggiero said, Tan brings in the best practices of the global Coca-Cola system, along with his strong background in accounting and financial management.

As one of largest FMCG companies in the country, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages manufactures/bottles and sells, some of the leading beverages like Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Thums Up, Sprite, Coca-Cola, Limca, Fanta and Georgia, among others.

It controls a network of 3,900 distributors, 2,50,000 farmers, 7,000 suppliers and over 2.5 million retail outlets across 493 districts in 25 states. Its 18 factories manufacture 60 products in nine different categories.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Business #CFO #Companies #Hindustan Coca Cola #melvin Tan

