Hinduja Tech partners with Proaxia Consulting Group AG for SAP vehicle sales and service solutions

Hinduja Tech, part of the diversified conglomerate Hinduja Group on July 19 said it has partnered with Proaxia Consulting Group AG, to become a Proaxia Vehicle Sales and Service Solutions value added reseller.

As a Value Added Reseller, Hinduja Tech gains privileged access to resources, services and product knowledge to maximise business outcomes for customers.

The collaboration enables Hinduja Tech to offer end-to-end SAP solutions for the automotive industry, leveraging its expertise as a leading SAP services provider coupled with deep domain expertise in the automotive sector, a company statement said.

Hinduja Tech is excited to collaborate with Proaxia in delivering tailored business solutions for the automotive industry. By leveraging its expertise in the automotive domain and SAP implementation, HT incorporates industry best practices to drive optimal outcomes and efficiency for the customers, company business unit-head, digital technology solutions, Prashant Nirmale said.

"This collaboration aims to address the distinct challenges and demands of the automotive sector, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry," Nirmale said.

Proaxia VSS is an SAP certified cutting-edge Dealer Management System that leverages standard SAP functionalities and provides unparalleled performance.

"This partnership is a very important step towards expanding our regional presence and providing more diverse options to our customers. Our goal in cooperation with Hinduja Tech is to leverage our strengths to build mutually beneficial relationships for success in the market," Proaxia Solutions Asia Pacific, Head, Jan Pedras said.

"We are looking forward to the cooperation in shaping the future of automotive retail and the heavy equipment retail industry," he said. PTI VIJ SS