Hinduja Tech acquires Drive System Design; to expand eMobility services

Hinduja Tech, part of the diversified business conglomerate Hinduja Group has acquired Drive System Design for an 'undisclosed sum' to expand its eMobility services from development to production, the company said.

Drive System Design is globally trusted engineering consultancy firm known for developing innovative solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Currently, Drive System Design provides advanced engineering to automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, aviation industry in the United Kingdom, the United States and Asia.

According to Hinduja Tech CEO Kumar Prabhas, the acquisition of Drive System Design is an important milestone in Hinduja Tech's growth journey in the eMobility industry.

"Both of these markets (the United Kingdom and the United States) have high-end engineering talent and are leading the charge in the transition to electric mobility. As this demand increases, the combination of HT and DSD strengths will enable offering the best-in-class eMobility solutions for global markets," he said.

Following the acquisition of Drive System Design, Hinduja Tech would add cutting-edge design and testing labs, along with advanced engineering capabilities in the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We believe that Hinduja Tech is the right partner at the right time and see this as a tremendous opportunity for the long-term future and expanded capabilities of Drive System Design," its CEO Mark Findlay said.

As a part of the Hinduja Tech family Drive System Design would be able to increase the reach through Hinduja Tech's global business model and full vehicle development and integration expertise, he said.

PTI

READ MORE