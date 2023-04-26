 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hinduja Group firm emerges highest bidder with Rs 9,650 crore offer for Reliance Cap in second auction

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

A Hinduja Group firm on Wednesday emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore to take over debt-ridden Reliance Capital in the second round of auction, sources said.

The bid by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is higher than the Rs 8,640 crore offer made by Torrent Investments in the first round of the auction held in December last year.

The other two suitors — Torrent Investments and Oaktree — did not participate in the second round of auction, sources said.

An e-mail sent to Hinduja Group for comment remained unanswered.