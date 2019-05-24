Hinduja Group, Etihad not making much progress in Jet Airways deal: Report

Jet Airways' revival may not come about any time soon as negotiations between Etihad Airways and Hinduja Group regarding the joint ownership of the beleaguered carrier hit a dead end, Business Standard reported.

Executives from the Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways met on May 23 in Abu Dhabi to work out the contours of a deal. Officials from State Bank of India (SBI) were also at the meeting.

"No decision has been taken regarding the partnership. The Hinduja Group is uncertain about making any investment in Jet. Initial talks are still underway. It is unlikely that they will translate into an investment," a source said.

A meeting between executives from Jet Airways and Etihad may take place next week.

A consortium of lenders to Jet Airways, led by SBI, invited bids for 76 percent stake in the cash-strapped airline. The only bid they received was Etihad's, but it was conditional and forced the banks to look at other options.

SBI Capital, the adviser to the SBI on the process, approached many conglomerates in India, as well as the government's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund for Jet. The lenders have been approaching unsolicited bidders. But, they, along with Etihad, seem to have reservations about their financial status and managerial experience. Many Indian and foreign entities like Darwin Platform Group and UK-based Jason Unsworth had shown interest but were not shortlisted by the banks as their bids came in after the deadline.

Legal experts have warned the banks against pursuing that route. "Some of the entities don't have a head leading the organisation. Some of them have been unable to submit a balance sheet of the last five years. The lenders have decided not to engage anymore with the parties," a senior bank executive said.

Jet Airways reportedly needs a total investment of Rs 5,950 crore to resume operations. As per Etihad's offer, it would only be able to infuse Rs 1,700 crore in the airline.