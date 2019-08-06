Hinduja Global Solutions looks to capture rising opportunities in social media care

As more customers use social media platforms to flag issues, social media care is emerging as one of the fastest growing businesses for the IT business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Srinivas Palakodeti, CFO, Hinduja Global Solutions, said “We are doing a lot of work on the social media care, where people, instead of calling, are putting it out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram causing damage to brands.”

The company then provides customer support on these social media platforms — an increasingly important task given the growing number of users who take to social media platforms to raise complaints.

According to reports, 31 percent of customers reach out to the company through Twitter, and close 74 percent of millennials have reported that their perception of the brand improves when a company responds to customers’ social media queries satisfactorily.

In fact, the number of customers that prefer digital media such as Twitter for reaching out to the company has increased as compared to traditional call-centre services. This will only increase with the growing number of smart phone users.

According to Palakodeti, this is one of the fastest growing areas and adds to the company's overall portfolio, he added. Apart from social media care, the company is also getting into logistics and e-commerce.

Apart from digital portfolio, the company is also seeing demand from the healthcare side. Healthcare accounts for close to 50 percent of overall business. “We are strong in healthcare. We have only been on the administrative side that has only 20 percent spend. But there is a larger spend happening on the treatment side. There we have huge opportunity for growth,” he added.

However there are challenges too. The biggest challenge, Palakodeti says, is on the wage side. “A lot of States are increasing their minimum wages and that is what we need to look out for,” he added.

The other challenge is on the exchange rate fluctuation. The company witnessed a slip in its net profit on account of rupee appreciation. HGS' net profit fell 25.9 percent sequentially for the quarter ended June 2019. The company's revenue grew 17.2 percent to Rs 1290 crore.