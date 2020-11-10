Hinduja Global Solutions could benefit from Biden’s proposed affordable healthcare plan: CEO

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a business process management service provider, could benefit if Joe Biden's affordable healthcare promise comes to fruition.

HGS is counting on Colibrium, a software solutions firm in healthcare insurance in the US, it acquired in 2015, to be an interesting tool if the affordable healthcare programme takes off, said Partha DeSarkar, CEO, HGS, in a recent interaction with Moneycontrol.

“With the change in government in the US, we may see an Affordable Care Act (ACA), which was promulgated by the Obama administration, and which was put on ice by the Republican administration, in some other shape or form,” he said.

In such a scenario, HGS can help the company leverage the Colibrium acquisition to address the needs of the ACA like individual enrolment to healthcare programmes.

The company had made the acquisition in March 2015 for an undisclosed sum. When the Trump administration took charge in 2017, affordable healthcare was shelved and the company could not capitalise on the acquisition.

However, Sarkar said the company did not let go of Colibrium and continued to build capabilities.

With affordable healthcare being one of the key focus areas for the Biden administration, going by Sarkar’s comments, the firm would be in a sweet spot to leverage its capability.

In Sarkar’s words, “That (Colibrium) may end up being an interesting tool for us, going forward.”

However, the company continues to be cautious. “It is early to assess how much revenue it could contribute. We have to see if it (affordable) comes back,” he added.

For HGS, healthcare accounts for about 55 percent of its overall revenues. Even amid the pandemic, the firm’s healthcare vertical grew 10.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 739.5 crore for the second quarter ending September 2020.

The company had registered a 9.4 percent overall growth in revenue in Q2 at Rs 1,332.6 crore. Affordable healthcare, if implemented, could be a boost to the company’s healthcare portfolio.

Apart from healthcare, the company is betting on technology and public sector. “Healthcare has always been a strong performer. We are also seeing growth coming from technology clients, and the UK public sector,” Sarkar said.

Restructuring, acquisitions

HGS is overhauling its portfolio to cater to the changing consumer needs, with a digital focus. As part of restructuring, the company divested its domestic customer relationship management (CRM) business early this year.

Now, it is merging some of its standalone subsidiaries with its core businesses. “As a part of restructuring, there were some standalone subsidiaries (like Colibrium), and we have merged into the mainstream healthcare operations. As a result, Colibrium had been able to recover some of the early losses,” Sarkar explained.

The company is also looking at acquisitions, primarily in the digital space.

At the back of COVID-19, HGS has paused its acquisitions in Q1. “We had taken a temporary break in our search for acquisition targets in Q1, and now we have started looking in Q2. There is nothing definitive in the offing,” Sarkar added.

Areas where the company is looking for acquisitions include digital and analytics platforms and healthcare in Latin America.