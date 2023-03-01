 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hinduja Global Solutions completes acquisition of TekLink International for $58.8 million

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

HGS is a provider of solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management and digital media services.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TekLink International for USD 58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other agreed adjustments.

TekLink International Inc, on the other hand, is a full-service financial planning and analytics service provider to over 60 clients across multiple industries, including consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and distribution, utilities, and high tech.

In a release, HGS said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TekLink "for USD 58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other customary and agreed adjustments".