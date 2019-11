Hinduja Global arm hikes stake in Element Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions on November 15 said its UK arm has acquired an additional 14.33 percent equity stake in Element Solutions LLC for about $1.61 million.

Hinduja Global Solutions UK Ltd, which holds 57 percent equity interest in Element Solutions LLC, USA, has acquired an additional 14.33 percent equity interest in the firm in accordance with a purchase agreement signed on March 29, 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

Element Solutions offers digital consulting and implementation services across Oracle DX solutions, Salesforce, among others. Revenue for the financial year 2019 stood at $15.5 million.

The company is based out of Chicago, US, and also has an office in Austin. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.