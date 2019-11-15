Hinduja Global arm hikes stake in Element Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions on November 15 said its UK arm has acquired an additional 14.33 percent equity stake in Element Solutions LLC for about $1.61 million.

Hinduja Global Solutions UK Ltd, which holds 57 percent equity interest in Element Solutions LLC, USA, has acquired an additional 14.33 percent equity interest in the firm in accordance with a purchase agreement signed on March 29, 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

Element Solutions offers digital consulting and implementation services across Oracle DX solutions, Salesforce, among others. Revenue for the financial year 2019 stood at $15.5 million.