Hinduja family dispute not over yet; details emerge from proceedings in Court of Protection

Danish Khan
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

Details emerged on Monday that the family continues to fight legal cases in Mauritius, Switzerland, and Channel Islands.

The Hinduja brothers were in the UK Court of Protection on April 24, 2023. The Court of Protection hears cases pertaining to individuals who cannot make decisions themselves due to ailments. Srichand Hinduja, 87, suffers from dementia.

In November 2022, when shocking details of the feud in the Hinduja family came out due to a court judgment, it was followed by an announcement of truce.

The two factions - one led by Gopichand Hinduja along with younger brothers Ashok and Prakash, and the other comprising eldest brother Srichand Hinduja’s daughters Vinoo and Shanu – however, issued statements that very much pointed to a house-still-divided situation.

Months after a confidential June 2022 ‘Heads of Terms’ agreement which envisaged withdrawal of legal proceedings and the November 2022 shocker, it is once again court proceedings - on Monday, April 24 - laying bare that the dispute is anything but over.

The setting was familiar, with the same judge (Justice Anthony Hayden) sitting in the Court of Protection being told by a barrister that litigation between the family members continues in different parts of the world with the likelihood of a legal fight starting even in India. Barrister Nikki Singla, representing Srichand Hinduja, told the court that chancery dispute in the high court in London had still not concluded though it was “very largely” over.