Hinduja brothers' dispute | Here's a brief look at the family's history

The Hinduja brothers are locked in a dispute over a letter related to their family fortune worth $11.2 billion.

The 2014 letter says that the assets held by one brother belongs to all, and that each sibling will appoint the others as their executors.

The plea to dismiss the letter was filed by Srichand Hinduja (84) —the oldest brother—against the other three brothers Gopichand (80), Prakash (75) and Ashok Hinduja (69). The plea was filed in a UK court.

Here's a glimpse of the family history:

Parmanand Hinduja had founded the Hinduja Group in 1914, which initially operated out of Sindh. The company was later headquartered in Iran till 1979 and later moved to Europe.

Parmanand and Jamuna Hinduja had four sons - Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok.

Srichand is the current head of the family and Chairman of Hinduja Group. He joined the businesses after completing his education in 1952.

The oldest brothers, Srichand and Gopichand, have lived in London since 1979 and are British citizens. The Hindujas are one of the wealthiest families in the UK.

Srichand and his wife Madhu have two daughters - Shanu and Vinoo.

Gopichand, 79, is the Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group, and the Chairman of Hinduja Automotive Limited, UK.

Gopichand and Sunita Hinduja have two sons - Sanjay and Dheeraj - and a daughter, Rita.

Prakash is the Chairman of Hinduja Group (Europe), and has been based in Monaco since 2008. Prakash and Kamal Hinduja have two sons, Ajay and Ramkrishan, and a daughter, Renuka.

Ashok heads Hinduja Group of Companies (India). Ashok and his wife daughters, Ambika and Satya, and a son, Shom.

Ashok Hinduja is the founder-member of the National Health and Education Society, which runs the PD Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai.