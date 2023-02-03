 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adverse developments likely to reduce Adani Group’s ability to raise capital: Moody's on Hindenburg report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

"We recognise that a portion of the capex is deferrable, and the rated entities do not have significant maturing debt until FY2025," Moody's said.

The Adani group lost over $100 billion after an American short seller's report.

Moody’s on February 3 said that its ratings for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, and Adani Transmission Limited are underpinned by their regulated infrastructure businesses with long-term sales contracts, or their strong operating cash flows and dominant market position.

"Given the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a short-seller report highlighting governance concerns, our immediate focus is primarily on assessing the rated entities’ overall financial flexibility, including their liquidity position and access to funding to support refinancing and ongoing growth initiatives," the ratings agency said.

"Nevertheless, these adverse developments are likely to reduce the group’s ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years. We recognise that a portion of the capex is deferrable, and the rated entities do not have significant maturing debt until FY2025," it added.

