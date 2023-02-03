Adverse developments likely to reduce Adani Group’s ability to raise capital: Moody's on Hindenburg report

Moody’s on February 3 said that its ratings for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, and Adani Transmission Limited are underpinned by their regulated infrastructure businesses with long-term sales contracts, or their strong operating cash flows and dominant market position.

"Given the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a short-seller report highlighting governance concerns, our immediate focus is primarily on assessing the rated entities’ overall financial flexibility, including their liquidity position and access to funding to support refinancing and ongoing growth initiatives," the ratings agency said.

"Nevertheless, these adverse developments are likely to reduce the group’s ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years. We recognise that a portion of the capex is deferrable, and the rated entities do not have significant maturing debt until FY2025," it added.

A Hindenburg Research report published on 24 January accused the Adani group firms of various purported malpractices. This led to a downfall in the share and bond prices of various group entities, despite the group publishing its response on 30 January 2023. Losses for the India's second-largest conglomerate deepened on Friday as shares in its flagship company tumbled another 25 percent, extending over a week of declines that have wiped out tens of billions of dollars in market value.

World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO

Shares in Adani Enterprises fell as much as 30 percent, to Rs 1,017 on Friday before recovering to trade about 15 percent lower. The company's share price has plunged by about 66 percent since Hindenburg released its report last week, when it stood at Rs 3,436 apiece. Stocks in six other Adani-listed companies were down 5-10 percent on Friday. Gautam Adani, who made a vast fortune mining coal and trading before expanding into construction, power generation, manufacturing and media, was Asia's richest man and the world's third wealthiest before the troubles began with Hindenburg's report. By Friday, his net worth had halved to $61 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, where he dropped to the 21st spot worldwide. (With agency inputs)

