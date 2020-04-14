App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco unit Novelis acquires US-based Aleris Corp in $2.8 billion deal

Novelis will acquire 13 of Aleris' plants across North America, Europe, and Asia and the company is required to divest the plants in Lewisport, Kentucky in the United States, and Duffel, in order to satisfy regulatory conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindalco Industries-owned Novelis Inc has acquired US-based Aluminium rolled products manufacturer Aleris Corporation. The deal, which marks Novelis' entry into the high-end aerospace segment, has been closed at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion, the company said in a statement.

An Indian aluminium and copper manufacturing company, Hindalco Industries Limited is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group.

"The Aleris deal marks a major milestone for Hindalco and Novelis, on their path to global leadership. The closure of this deal amidst challenging market conditions reflects our conviction in the Aleris business and its value to our metals portfolio. Periods of turmoil have historically seen the emergence of champions, powered by quality leadership and sound business fundamentals. This is a long-term strategic bet, much like Novelis was in 2007," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

Close

Novelis will acquire 13 of Aleris' plants across North America, Europe, and Asia and the company is required to divest the plants in Lewisport, Kentucky in the United States, and Duffel, in order to satisfy regulatory conditions.

related news

The closing purchase price of $2.8 billion consists of $775 million for the equity value, as well as approximately $2 billion for the assumption or extinguishment of Aleris’ current outstanding debt and a $50 million earn-out payment, the statement said.

"The Aleris acquisition takes forward our aluminium value-added products strategy and gives us entry into high-end aerospace. It further insulates Hindalco-Novelis from global price volatility and sharpens our focus on the downstream business," said Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Aditya Birla group #Aleris Corporation #Business #Companies #Hindalco Industries Ltd

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.