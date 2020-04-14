Hindalco unit Novelis acquires US-based Aleris Corp in $2.8 billion deal

Hindalco Industries-owned Novelis Inc has acquired US-based Aluminium rolled products manufacturer Aleris Corporation. The deal, which marks Novelis' entry into the high-end aerospace segment, has been closed at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion, the company said in a statement.

An Indian aluminium and copper manufacturing company, Hindalco Industries Limited is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group.

"The Aleris deal marks a major milestone for Hindalco and Novelis, on their path to global leadership. The closure of this deal amidst challenging market conditions reflects our conviction in the Aleris business and its value to our metals portfolio. Periods of turmoil have historically seen the emergence of champions, powered by quality leadership and sound business fundamentals. This is a long-term strategic bet, much like Novelis was in 2007," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

Novelis will acquire 13 of Aleris' plants across North America, Europe, and Asia and the company is required to divest the plants in Lewisport, Kentucky in the United States, and Duffel, in order to satisfy regulatory conditions.

The closing purchase price of $2.8 billion consists of $775 million for the equity value, as well as approximately $2 billion for the assumption or extinguishment of Aleris’ current outstanding debt and a $50 million earn-out payment, the statement said.

"The Aleris acquisition takes forward our aluminium value-added products strategy and gives us entry into high-end aerospace. It further insulates Hindalco-Novelis from global price volatility and sharpens our focus on the downstream business," said Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries.