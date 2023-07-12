Hindalco to sell Kalwa land to Birla Estates for Rs 595 crore

Hindalco

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the Aditya Birla group flagship, said on July 12 its board has approved a proposal to sell land situated at Maharashtra's Kalwa to Birla Estates Private Limited for a sum of Rs 595 crore.

According to an exchange filing by Hindalco, the definitive documents are to be signed in due course and the sale is expected to completed within a period of 15 months.

The total sale amount of Rs 595 crore will be received in multiple tranches over a period of time and 1.5 percent of the sales revenue.

According to the filing, the buyer Birla Estates Private Limited is a Wholly- owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited.

"BEPL is not a part of Promoter/Promoter Group/Group Companies as defined under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018."