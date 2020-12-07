Hindalco To Invest Rs 730 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Silvassa

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Aditya Birla group firm Hindalco Industries on Monday said it plans to set up a 34,000-tonne aluminium extrusion plant at Silvassa, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli union territory, at an investment of Rs 730 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Hindalco said the new plant will service the fast-growing market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions.

Hindalco said the Rs 730-crore project in Silvassa signals a big step forward in Hindalco''s downstream strategy as the company revives its long-term downstream investment plan.

The company said its intent is to build a larger value-added product portfolio over the next few years.

"This investment indicates confidence in the economic revival, which in turn will grow the demand for downstream value-added products," the company added.

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said: “We are seeing a revival in the economy, with demand picking in the building and construction and automotive sectors. This has given us the confidence to move forward. The Silvassa facility will enable us to service our customers faster, with an offering of high-end quality aluminium products.”

Hindalco said the aluminium extrusion market in India is expected to grow exponentially – from the current level of around 373,000 tonnes to reach about 850,000 tonnes by 2030.

"The western and southern regions of the domestic market account for over 60 per.cenrof the extrusion market," the company added.

Pai said, “Over the next few years, as part of our downstream strategy, we intend to enhance our capacity from over 3,00,000 tonnes currently, to more than 6,00,000 tonnes with investments of around Rs 7,000 crore

Hindalco''s existing extrusion plants in Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh and Alupuram in Kerala cater mainly to the auto, defence, aerospace and industrial segments.

Hindalco said commercial production at the plant is expected to start in 24 months.